Cobb County leaders warn stormwater systems can be overwhelmed by heavy rain

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County road crews responded to more than a dozen flooded roads during the holiday weekend as heavy rain moved across metro Atlanta.

Officials said recent pop-up storms in the region have caused widespread roadway issues, especially in Cobb County.

Cobb County DOT Deputy Director JD Lorenz said stormwater systems are just not designed to handle sudden, heavy rainfall events.

“The pipes would have to be so large that the maintenance of them and of course just making sure that they co-existed with the traveling public would be very challenging,” Lorenz said.

He said stormwater infrastructure is not designed for intense deluges that can quickly overwhelm drainage systems.

“Storm water is designed to carry water away from the road, but really it is designed for your average rainfall,” he said.

Crews responded to 14 flooded roads and more than 30 downed trees over the holiday weekend, and officials said they continue to monitor the rainy forecast.

Lorenz adds downed trees can create additional hazards when storms move through the area.

“When a tree goes down, all of the brush and debris comes with it and then it follows the path of the water and sometimes clogs up our drains and we have to address those as quick as we can,” Lorenz said.

Officials said crews use traffic cameras and rain gauge stations throughout the county to monitor conditions and respond to issues as they develop.

A flash flood watch remains in effect across the metro Atlanta area on Memorial Day.

Last week, rain moving through the Atlanta area led to flooding on the Downtown Connector leaving some drivers stranded.