Flash flooding strands drivers after storms dump heavy rain on downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Heavy rain and scattered storms overwhelmed parts of downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, causing flash flooding that stranded drivers and temporarily shut down portions of the Downtown Connector during rush hour traffic.

National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Marlow said downtown Atlanta received about 3 inches of rain in just over an hour.

“In downtown Atlanta right around or just over three inches of rain in just about a one hour time frame,” Marlow said.

Floodwaters left multiple vehicles stalled on roads and interstates. At least one driver became stranded and climbed on top of her vehicle before another driver carried her to safety through the high water.

Waymo also temporarily suspended service after some autonomous vehicles drove into standing water and became stuck.

Officials said there were also delays on MARTA rail service because of flooding around the Peachtree Center station.

Marlow said the amount of pavement and stormwater infrastructure in downtown Atlanta caused runoff to build quickly.

“Given the amount of concrete coverage that was there, the amount of drain and infrastructure that was built up, you’re very likely to see a lot of runoff happen really really quickly,” Marlow said.

Marlow said debris buildup from Atlanta’s months-long drought may have also contributed to clogged storm drains and flooding.

“Since we were in a drought for so long, we didn’t have heavy rainfalls to kind of wash away any debris, any dust, any dirt, and any kind of litter or leaves,” Marlow said.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews worked to clear storm drains as flooding turned portions of the Downtown Connector into what witnesses described as a river.

Marlow said additional storms and flash flooding are possible over the next several days and urged drivers not to attempt to drive through flooded roads.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” Marlow said.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.