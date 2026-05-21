Recap: Flash flooding Wednesday evening on the Downtown Connector

I’m receiving a lot of comments saying something like “Flooding?! I didn’t even get any rain at my house!”

Yep, not a drop fell at the Atlanta Airport, and not a drop fell at Truist Park near the Perimeter.

Radar Screenshot from 5pm Wednesday, May 20, 2026

This storm was *highly* localized, and it focused on a 2 mile by 4 mile spot right over the Downtown Connector.

At its widest, the storm spanned 4 miles, from the Georgia Aquarium to the Fernbank Museum.

4 Miles from Georgia Aquarium to Fernbank Museum

At its narrowest, the storm spanned 2 miles from I-20 near Boulevard/Zoo Atlanta to North Avenue near the Fox Theater.

2 Miles from I-20 to North Avenue

Just like you, this storm was parked over I-75/I-85 and I-20 for nearly 2 hours (3:30pm to roughly 5:30pm), producing over 3 inches of rain.

GDOT Tower Cam Piedmont at Ellis

GDOT Tower Cam I-75/I-85 at Baker Street

GDOT Tower Cam Edgewood Ave at Piedmont

By the way -- flooding like this has happened before! My sister experienced this in June 2025. The Georgia Aquarium flooded in September 2023 due to localized heavy rain.

But all of this pales in comparison to the September 2009 Flood when I-20 was underwater for hours. As much as 8 to 12 inches of rain fell in 24 hours from Douglasville to Lilburn that day!

Atlanta Flood of September 2009

Remember, floodwaters are impactful and powerful! It only takes 6 inches of rushing floodwaters to knock a person off their feet. A mere 12 inches of water can lift a small vehicle, and 18 to 24 inches can float a large truck.

Flash Flood Safety, NWS/NOAA Flash Flood Safety (Courtesy: NWS/NOAA)

Through it all, we have live traffic and weather updates on 95.5 WSB Radio, so keep us on in the car whenever you are traveling through Metro Atlanta.

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