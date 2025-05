COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County government is set to change its website in an effort to enhance security.

Beginning on June 2, Ross Cavitt with Cobb County government says the website will change from Cobbcounty.org to Cobbcounty.gov.

“We think the move from dot org to dot gov will be beneficial to those who use our services,” said Cavitt.

Earlier this month, the Cobb County government was impacted by a cyberattack.