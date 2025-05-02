Cobb County government victim of cyberattack

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County government said it was the victim of a recent cyberattack.

Officials said they followed the protocols, took systems offline and restored operations after it happened.

After discovering the cyberattack, a third party issued a ransom demanded money and county officials said they declined it.

Cobb County officials will provide any victims with credit monitoring and identity theft protection if it is determined that any specific personal information is at risk.

The investigation is ongoing.