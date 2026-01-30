Cobb County DOT crews begin pre-treating roads ahead of winter storm

COBB COUNTY, GA — In Cobb County, crews are treating the roads ahead of the snow.

Cobb County’s DOT Director Drew Raessler says they’ll be out putting down brine through Saturday morning. They’re treating more than 560 miles of thoroughfares maintained by Cobb DOT.

“We will continue pretreating roads with a brine solution through early Saturday morning, then respond to conditions as they develop,” Raessler said. “While we’re hopeful this will be a shorter event, our crews are prepared to respond as needed.”

The county is asking residents to avoid traveling once the snow moves in.