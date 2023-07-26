Coaches, special education staff could fill in for teachers in DeKalb County Schools amid shortage

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a plan to address a teacher shortage in DeKalb County, but not everyone is on board. DeKalb County school administrators say they have 400 openings.

Now, they will allow some coaches, special education staff, and other certified employees to cover the gaps.

Cameron Lewellen is a parent with two kids in the DeKalb County School System.

He’s confused by what the district is doing to get teachers in classrooms.

“Maybe consider paying the teachers what they’re worth,” Lewellen said.

“Part of the problem is that COVID really uncovered what the market should value teachers at, so a bunch of them left for a private option,” Lewellen said.

Anyone in the district who is a certified educator will be a temporary teacher.

