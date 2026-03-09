Closures begin this week for Georgia 400 Express Lanes project

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Motorists traveling on a busy metro Atlanta highway should be aware of lane closures this week.

Lane closures are beginning for the multi-billion dollar Georgia 400 Express Lanes project. Motorists should expect daily closures on the northbound exit ramp to Northridge Road and Mansell Road.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays and reduce speeds through work zones.

Officials say other roads impacted include Colquitt and Old Dogwood Road along with Roberts Drive.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved a federal loan of up to $3.89 billion to help fund construction of 16 miles of new express lanes along Georgia 400.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Georgia 400 Express Lanes project is also the largest public-private partnership in U.S. Department of Transportation history.