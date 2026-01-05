Lane closures slow commute on Georgia 400 as express lane project begins

ATLANTA — Some commuters along Georgia 400 will see slower drives starting January 5, as road work begins on a major express lane project.

Crews are starting work to add express lanes along 16 miles of Georgia 400, stretching from the North Springs MARTA station to just north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County.

This week’s work is focused on the northbound lanes, including the stretch between Roberts Drive and the Chattahoochee River, as well as the off-ramp to Mansell Road.

Drivers are urged to plan for delays as lane closures get underway. The overall project is expected to take about five years to complete, with construction scheduled to finish by 2031.