Closure of busy Dunwoody road extended after gas leak repaired

DUNWOODY, GA — While a gas leak reported on a busy road on Thursday morning has been repaired, road closures in the area have been extended, Dunwoody police announced.

The gas leak was reported in the area of Chamblee Dunwoody Road between Dunwoody Walk and Roberts Drive. The road closure on Chamblee Dunwoody Road extends from Wynterhall Drive to Roberts Drive, Dunwoody police say.

While residents of the Wynterhall subdivision can now access their homes, police say Fairfield subdivision residents are mandated to enter from the Roberts Drive and Chamblee Dunwoody side.

“No traffic is permitted in or out of Magnolia Walk subdivision for now, as the roadway was excavated to complete the gas leak repair,” Dunwoody police say.