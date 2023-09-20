Closing time for an Atlanta institution: It’s last call at The Rusty Nail

Drink up while you can!

The Rusty Nail is closing this weekend after nearly 50 years in business.

Located at 2900 Buford Highway just south of North Druid Hills Road, the bar, which is described as “the South’s version of Cheers” on its website, will close after service on Saturday, Sept. 23, an employee confirmed.

Pete Hayes and Nick Cardellino opened the Rusty Nail in 1974. The current iteration of the pub’s menu features a variety of burgers and other sandwiches, as well as barbecue plates and wings, in addition to a full bar.

The bar was also known for its longtime weekly trivia, as well as an 18-foot gun parked outside the building.

Another location of the Rusty Nail on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs closed in 2022 after 40 years.

