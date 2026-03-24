Clergy convicted of abuse could face tougher penalties under new Georgia law

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers unanimously sent a bill to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk that increases criminal penalties for clergy convicted of sexually abusing someone in their care.

Abuse survivors are calling the bill a welcomed and overdue change.

Survivor Hayle Swinson said she’s thrilled by the new bill.

“Just like if law enforcement used their power to exploit and weaponize a person underneath them in a sexual way, if a clergy member does that, then that is still an abuse of power,” Swinson said.

Under the new law, clergy convicted of sexual misconduct could face between 10 and 30 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000.