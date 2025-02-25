Clayton County firefighter arrested on charges of domestic violence against his wife

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A Clayton County firefighter is out of a job after he was arrested on charges of domestic violence and making terroristic threats.

Police in Senoia say 41-year-old Jeremiah Michael Almond got into an argument with his wife, grabbed her arm and her phone, then made threats against the bank where she works.

Those threat prompted a temporary closure of the Newnan bank branch while a security sweep was conducted.

Almond is out on bond. He resigned from his job in lieu of termination and is ordered to stay away from his estranged wife and her workplace.