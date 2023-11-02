Clayton County corrections officer allowed inmate to get assaulted inside jail cell, sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County authorities have announced the arrest of an eighth jail employee after officials say he assisted in the assault of an inmate.

Authorities said on Friday that deputies were investigating an assault on an inmate when they learned that Correctional Officer Jalen Clausell facilitated an assault on an inmate by allowing other inmates to have access to his cell.

According to the investigation, the inmates planned to cause “physical bodily injury” to the victim.

Officials added that Clausell intentionally let the inmates into the cell to hurt the victim.

The victim’s identity has not been identified.

The inmates charged were Isaiah Campuzano, Jevontavious Hall, Lamonte Turner and Keshon White. They were all charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Clasuell was arrested and stripped of his officer title. He was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, reckless conduct and violation of oath by a public officer.

“Sheriff Levon Allen has said time and time again that this is not a game of ‘monkey see and monkey do,’” officials said.

Clasuell is the eighth Clayton County officer or contractor arrested this year.

Sean William Hollinshead was arrested and charged after being accused of planning and carrying out an attack on an inmate who was in his custody.

Tabitha Clifton and Jessica Castellanos were taken into custody after being accused of giving contraband to inmates.

Iyana Niara Dixon was arrested after being accused of financial transaction fraud and theft by taking.

Sarai Tatiana Ali was accused of encouraging her crew to steal from inmates.

Desiree Lowery was arrested and charged after being accused of attempting to enter the jail with contraband.

