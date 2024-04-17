Clayton County commissioners approve plan to take over Riverdale fire department

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County has approved a plan to merge county and City of Riverdale fire services, despite protests from city residents.

WSB has been reporting all months on the controversial plan for the county to take over city services.

Last weekend, in a special session, Riverdale City Council voted 3-1 to approve the contract. More than 100 people showed up for the meeting at Riverdale City Hall Saturday.

On Tuesday night, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved to take over the Riverdale Fire Department services.

City leaders said this is something that will save money.

Clayton County Fire Department said merging the departments would not lead to a loss of any fire stations.

Last weekend, City Manager Scott Wood said a consultant report found that maintaining current conditions in Riverdale would require more staff and trucks, increasing property taxes.

It would increase staffing capabilities, and he said the city would get three new fire trucks.

They say they plan to hire as many Riverdale firefighters as they can.