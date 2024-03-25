Local

Clark Howard: Don’t make these mistakes when completing your taxes

By WSB-TV

IRS announces inflation adjustments for 2023 The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it will adjust the amount of standard deductions, tax brackets, flexible spending accounts and other programs for 2023. (courtneyk/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — You only have a few weeks left to file your 2023 taxes.

WSB consumer expert Clark Howard has advice on how you can avoid common mistakes, including one that could cause major trouble when filing your return.

Filing your taxes is a detailed process. The tiniest mistake can throw everything off. The Internal Revenue Service says common errors include simply misspelling a name and typing in the wrong social security number.

Other common errors are choosing the wrong filing status and not listing your dependents correctly. Those mistakes can prevent you from receiving tax credits and a larger refund.

Typically, your martial status on the last day of the tax year determines your status for the entire year and filing jointly with your spouse can mean a higher refund. If you have kids, that can also mean more cash back depending on how old they are.

Howard warns though about tax preparers who want to play hero.

“That says ‘Oh, we can deduct this. We can deduct that.’ They’re not the ones who are going to get in trouble. You are the one who’s going to get in trouble. I’ve seen it again and again.”

Another reminder from Clark: Don’t pay to have your taxes filed if it’s not necessary. If you have a simple filing, you can file online directly through the IRS. Just click where it says “File your taxes for free.

Not everyone qualifies, but you can check here to see if you do.

