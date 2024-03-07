Civil rights attorney will challenge Judge Scott McAfee

Civil rights attorney and talk radio host Robert Patillo plans to run against Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been overseeing the high-profile election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others, according to reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Patillo will attempt to qualify as a candidate for the position on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

He is the former executive director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the social justice and civil rights group founded by Rev. Jesse Jackson. He’s also a criminal defense attorney, cable news guest and a former candidate for statehouse who has previously billed himself as a conservative Democrat.

McAfee, a former Fulton and federal prosecutor, is running for a full, four-year term on the bench after being appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in late 2022. His platform includes clearing the backlog of cases created by the pandemic, providing a path forward for nonviolent offenders and holding violent offenders accountable.

Patillo, meanwhile, plans to focus on promoting restorative justice programs for juvenile offenders, clearing cases and reducing wait times for trial and diversifying Fulton’s judicial bench.

