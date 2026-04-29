City marks one year of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center amid ongoing debate

ATLANTA — City leaders are highlighting the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center one year after it first opened, pointing to training milestones and community events held at the facility.

In a social media post, officials say the center has trained 650 police and fire recruits, hosted dozens of development classes and community events, and graduated multiple recruiting classes.

During last year’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the facility would improve training conditions for public safety workers.

“Atlanta’s hard-working public safety professionals, who have made due with training facilities that were inadequate, those days are finally over,” Dickens said.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum also expressed gratitude for the center.

“I truly thank God for this day, and pray that God will guide and protect all who serve in the Atlanta Police Department,” Schierbaum said.

City officials say the facility has graduated 12 combined classes of police officers and firefighters since opening and has been used by multiple agencies. The center sits on 85 acres in south DeKalb County.

Officials say three firefighter recruiting classes and nine police classes have graduated over the past year.

Despite those milestones, the center remains a source of controversy in the community. Critics have dubbed it “Cop City,” raising concerns about its location and the potential for militarized law enforcement tactics.

The project was the site of months-long protests during construction, which led to dozens of arrests and drew national attention after protester Manuel Teran was shot and killed by law enforcement in 2023.

Earlier this month, a federal judge dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Teran’s family, ruling that the use of deadly force was justified.

In December, a judge also dismissed RICO charges against 61 people involved in the “Stop Cop City” movement, citing a lack of authority by the state attorney general to bring the cases.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.