City of Decatur unveils plans for series of free events to celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026

DECATUR, GA — The City of Decatur unveils plans for a series of free events around the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Decatur Watchfest will be an opportunity for residents to come and celebrate.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson says, “across DeKalb County and the metro region, we must activate locations that bring people together for what is a once in a lifetime experience.”

More than 40 local businesses will also be participating in the events. The city hopes to show the matches on a new viewing screen that is set to be installed as part of multi-million dollar renovations to Decatur Square.

“Soccer is huge in Decatur.” Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett says. “Every single match will be shown, and that’s a lot of soccer! 104 games, featuring 48 teams.”