City of Atlanta opening cooling center ahead of hot temperatures, steamy conditions

ATLANTA — Temperatures are rising this week and the City of Atlanta is opening cooling centers.

On Father’s Day Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid-90s.

Those isolated showers may bring humid conditions.

With temperatures on the rise, the City of Atlanta announced on Friday that it is opening cooling centers.

Saturday saw the hottest temperature of the year with highs close to and reaching 100.

The center was open on Saturday and will be open again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meteorologist Christina Edwards warned of the extreme heat on Friday.

High pressure has settled over North Carolina, with sinking air compressing and heating up within the center of the high. As a result, temperatures will climb 7 to 10 degrees above average -- setting the stage for a heatwave in the Metro Atlanta area.

The last time it was this hot was August 26, 2023