City of Atlanta to clear homeless encampment near Grady Hospital

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta plans to begin clearing a homeless encampment under the Bell Street bridge near Grady Hospital Friday evening.

Officials say police will use new guidelines developed after last year’s death of a homeless man who was run over in his tent during a different clear-out.

Those guidelines include using infrared cameras that detect body heat to ensure everyone has left the area. Atlanta Fire Rescue will also be on the scene.

Partners for Home, Atlanta’s homelessness response arm, says it has been speaking with residents to provide rehousing and transportation resources.

The organization says a handful of people have chosen to be bused elsewhere.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.