Atlanta homeless encampment where man was killed set to close

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
Homeless advocates blasted the city for rebooting the sweeps during a news conference on Old Wheat Street. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA, GA. — The City of Atlanta is set to close the homeless encampment where a man was fatally struck by a public works truck inside his tent in January of 2025.

Cornelius Taylor was killed on Jan. 16 after the clearing of a homeless camp in Atlanta on Old Wheat Street in the Sweet Auburn district.

Cathryn Vassell, the CEO of Partners For Home, a homelessness nonprofit said, “we are making housing offers to all 14 individuals.”

City officials say they have 500 beds available and need to help get people in need out of the dangerous heat.

Earlier this year, Atlanta city leaders discussed making changes to protocols for how homeless encampments are cleared.

