Citizens express grief ‘beyond words’ for the passing of Carroll County deputy

CARROLL COUNTY – Carroll County citizens woke up to the news that Investigator Taylor Bristow, who was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday had died.

A post on the Carroll County Sheriff’s Facebook page was one of many who remembered and honored Bristow who was shot while assisting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit in executing a warrant for Christopher Bly, 40, who lived on Don Rich Drive.

“As the sun rose this morning, the reality of our loss still feels unimaginable,” the post stated. “The grief we carry for the passing of one of our own is beyond words, but we are grateful to be part of a community whose overwhelming support and love is just as immeasurable.”

CCSO added that a memorial has been set up in front of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for flowers, notes, and other tributes.

Ashley Hulsey, who serves as the department’s public information officer, had her own personal tribute to her colleague.

“Finding the words to make these posts are not easy. My heart is broken.,” she wrote. “Please join me in prayer for his family, I cannot imagine the heartache they are experiencing. The world lost a good one tonight, he worked his tail off to get where he was and the good he did while in his calling can never be replicated or replaced.”

Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan expressed her sadness for Bristow as well.

“I, with so many Carroll County citizens, are praying for his family and friends,” she said. “We all have a deep gratitude for the great work Investigator Bristow and his fellow public safety officers do each day protecting us.”

Carroll County’s citizens, such as Amanda Carden, who is a teacher in the Carrolton City Schools system and former executive director of the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center shared her memories of Bristow.

“I was blessed to work with Bristow during my time at the Child Advocacy Center,” Carden said. “We talked and shared a lot during our conversations. He cared deeply about children, their safety, and right/wrong. We talked about our families, football, and our thoughts and beliefs about all kinds of things. I was truly blessed to know my friend from Ware County. My heart hurts. Gosh it hurts. My sympathy, love, and prayers to Bristow’s family, his LE family, and all who loved and knew him.”

Also at Jerry’s Country Kitchen on Saturday morning, citizens say this week has been a tragic one.

“Those officers, each one of them are very special to us,” said Jerry Eady, owner of the cafe that has been a staple in Carrollton for 48 years. “They come in lots of mornings and line our parking lot with their cars, and I feel so sad when we come in here at 4:30 in the morning. They are wonderful. Our hearts are broken. We are so sad for his lovely wife and family. Our hearts are very heavy and we are heartbroken that this had to happen to such a wonderful young man.”

Donations can be made through the official link by clicking here.

We want to stress that this is the only legitimate donation site, organized by West Georgia First Responders.