Chipotle employee says his boss chased him at gunpoint because he didn’t take out the trash

EAST POINT, Ga. — A restaurant worker says his manager chased him from the business and threatened his life at gunpoint because he forgot to take out all of the trash before clocking out. Now, East Point police are trying to track down the manager.

Quenton Collins, 29, says he still can’t believe what happened.

“It’s like, you write a person up for forgetting to do that,” he said.

Collins admits he forgot to take out all the trash as his shift ended at the Chipotle on Camp Creek Parkway on Saturday. He says what his manager did after that is nowhere in the employee handbook.

“You don’t chase them down and pull a gun. That’s other world,” he described.

Collins says he was in his first week of training at the restaurant. He says he had no run-ins with his manager before that.

Then he said as he clocked out in a hurry to catch his MARTA bus, and his manager screamed at him about the trash not being taken out. Collins says he continued out the door to catch his bus. He says that when his manager chased him and threatened him at gunpoint.

Collins says his manager became distracted by traffic and a nearby cop car, and that’s when he got away.

Customers were stunned by the allegations.

“I think that was wrong. It was wrong,” one woman said outside the restaurant.

“There is no excuse in the world for someone to pull a gun on someone for not taking out the trash,” Jason Warner explained.

Officers began investigating and say the manager hasn’t been back to work since that night. They say surveillance video at the restaurant shows the manager leaving right after Collins left, then returning 15 minutes later. They are looking at other surveillance cameras to see exactly what happened.

Collins hasn’t been back to the Camp Creek location. He says having his life threatened is messing with his mental health.

“They might have to give me some medicine to help me sleep because every time I close my eyes, I’m in that moment where, I’m staring death. I’m staring at death,” he said.

Collins says Chipotle has offered him counseling.

Police say they will put out an arrest warrant for the manager if he doesn’t come in to speak with them by Friday. We’re not naming the manager since he hasn’t been charged.