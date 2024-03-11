Child dead after being hit by car in Mall of Georgia parking lot, 2 others injured

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating an accident that left a child dead on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. in Buford, police responded to a call of a person hit by a vehicle in the Mall of Georgia parking lot. Police said it happened in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

When officers arrived on the scene, they requested the Accident Investigation Unit. One child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta Egleston where the victim were pronounced dead.

Police said two other people were taken to Northside Hospital Lawrenceville with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to speak with police. At this time, police are not sure what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

It’s the second deadly crash that Gwinnett County police investigated on Sunday. Gwinnett County police said they received a call just before 4 p.m. about an accident at Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane.

