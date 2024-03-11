Local

Child dead after being hit by car in Mall of Georgia parking lot, 2 others injured

Mall of Georgia parking lot accident Gwinnett police say a child was hit and killed in the Mall of Georgia parking lot near Dick's Sporting Goods.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating an accident that left a child dead on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. in Buford, police responded to a call of a person hit by a vehicle in the Mall of Georgia parking lot. Police said it happened in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

When officers arrived on the scene, they requested the Accident Investigation Unit. One child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta Egleston where the victim were pronounced dead.

Police said two other people were taken to Northside Hospital Lawrenceville with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to speak with police. At this time, police are not sure what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

It’s the second deadly crash that Gwinnett County police investigated on Sunday. Gwinnett County police said they received a call just before 4 p.m. about an accident at Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!