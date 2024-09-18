Local

Child arrested for bringing gun to middle school in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Cousins Middle School in Covington on Monday.

Newton County deputies were notified about the incident after the teen showed the gun to several other students on the school bus after school.

The boy was taken into custody before he was able to return to school grounds.

He faces a felony charge of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to educate their children about the serious consequences of bringing weapons to school, making threats towards students and staff, and any other acts of violence.

