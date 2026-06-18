Cherokee County residents urged to prepare for severe weather as sirens remain down

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Cherokee County emergency management officials are warning residents that all 58 of the county’s outdoor warning sirens are currently out of service as Tropical System Arthur approaches the area.

County officials say they are working with the system’s maintenance vendor to restore service, but repairs or updates may not be completed before the tropical system impacts the metro area.

Emergency management officials emphasized that outdoor sirens are intended to warn people who are outside.

Residents are being encouraged to have alternative ways to receive weather alerts.

Officials say one option is a NOAA Weather Radio, which includes a siren alert feature when the National Weather Service issues watches, advisories or warnings. The radios are available online and at retailers that sell electronics, including Walmart and Target.

Residents can also sign up for Cherokee County’s text alert system to receive emergency notifications.

County officials say they want residents to be prepared in the event the siren outage is not resolved before Tropical System Arthur arrives.