Cherokee County man convicted in brutal domestic assault case

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office has secured a conviction in a brutal domestic violence case, bringing justice to a woman who endured repeated assaults.

A jury found Jonathon Bailey Panter, 26, of Acworth, guilty on three of six charges, including two counts of family violence aggravated assault. The attacks occurred between February 13 and 18 of last year at a home in Cherokee County, where Panter and the victim had lived together for a short time.

According to investigators, the victim suffered severe injuries, with bruises and abrasions covering her body. She later told authorities that Panter had beaten her “half to death.” The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the abuse after a friend took the injured woman to the hospital for treatment.

Assistant District Attorney Macelyne Williams described the extent of the victim’s injuries, emphasizing the severity of the case.

“Aggravated assault carries 20 years, aggravated battery also carries 20 years, and since he was convicted of three, he could face 60 years to the door,” Williams stated.

The judge has scheduled Panter’s sentencing for a later date.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story