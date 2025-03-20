Local

Celebration of Life for Westminster coach Gary Jones Thursday in Riverdale

By Austin Eller
Joycelyn Wilson and Gary Jones Putnam County Investigators have suspended the search for Westminster Teacher Gary Jones, who disappeared while boating on Lake Oconee nearly a month ago, with his fiancé Joycelyn Wilson.
RIVERDALE, GA — Services get underway today for the Westminster Schools coach and teacher whose body was recently found in Lake Oconee after an extended search.

A celebration of life for 50-year-old Gary Jones is Thursday night from 5 to 8 at Dortch Williamson Funeral and Cremation Services in Riverdale. A homegoing celebration is Friday at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church in South Fulton.

Jones and his fiancé, 49-year-old Spelman college instructor Joycelyn Wilson, disappeared while boating. Wilson’s body was recovered shortly after, and services have already been held.

It took almost a month for crews to find Jones with help from an expert search team from Wisconsin, led by Keith Cormican.

