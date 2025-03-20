Celebration of Life for Westminster coach Gary Jones Thursday in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, GA — Services get underway today for the Westminster Schools coach and teacher whose body was recently found in Lake Oconee after an extended search.

A celebration of life for 50-year-old Gary Jones is Thursday night from 5 to 8 at Dortch Williamson Funeral and Cremation Services in Riverdale. A homegoing celebration is Friday at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church in South Fulton.

Jones and his fiancé, 49-year-old Spelman college instructor Joycelyn Wilson, disappeared while boating. Wilson’s body was recovered shortly after, and services have already been held.

It took almost a month for crews to find Jones with help from an expert search team from Wisconsin, led by Keith Cormican.