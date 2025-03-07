Underwater search expert arrives in Georgia to help search for missing boater Gary Jones

LAKE OCONEE, GA — There is a minor update on the search for missing boater Gary Jones on Lake Oconee. The family is bringing in an underwater search expert.

Keith Cormican from Wisconsin has been called out to about 300 searches and he says he feels confident he will be able to find Jones. However, he mentions that the downfall of the search could be the trees, the forest, and what is at the bottom of the lake.

He adds that the lack of cell phone information is also a hurdle.

It’s believed that Jones’ body is deep in the lake, perhaps 80 feet down, and within a couple of miles of a dam. Cormican says he thinks he can search the area in two days explaining that, in his opinion, the search area is not that big compared to some of his past searches.

He told the family he can stay for five days.

Cormican doesn’t get paid for his work. He started doing this in 2013 after his brother, a volunteer firefighter, was killed while trying to recover the body of a drowning victim.

Jones has been missing since February 8. The body of his fiancé, Jocelyn Wilson was pulled from the water after their boat was discovered.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.