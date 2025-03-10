Family finds closure after missing Westminster teacher’s body is recovered

LAKE OCONEE, GA — The family of Gary Jones, a long-missing teacher and track and field coach at Westminster Schools, expressed their gratitude for closure after his body was recovered from Lake Oconee. Jones, who had been missing since February 8th, was found approximately 45 feet beneath the surface of the lake, just 100 yards from where the body of his fiancée, Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Wilson, was recovered.

The discovery of Jones' body was made possible by Keith Cormican, the founder of Bruce’s Legacy, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit dedicated to recovering missing persons. Cormican, who has assisted in the recovery of dozens of bodies across the country, stated that his team’s work provides an essential service to grieving families. “It’s really important to get these bodies back, so they can do their grieving and move on to those next steps. It’s very rewarding to be a part of that. That’s what keeps us driving and to keep doing what we’re doing,” Cormican said.

Jones’ body was located in a heavily wooded area of the lake, which Cormican described as an “underwater forest.” The advanced equipment used by Cormican’s team, which includes a remotely operated vehicle and specialized sonar valued at $300,000, proved crucial in locating the body.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills confirmed on Sunday that an out-of-state dive team was responsible for recovering Jones' body from the lake.

Gary Jones' older brother, Michael Jones, shared his emotional reaction “It was bittersweet,” he said, acknowledging the sorrow mixed with the relief of finally having answers.

Westminster Schools President Keith Evans also expressed his sorrow, calling the news “heartbreaking” as the community mourns the loss of a beloved teacher and coach.

