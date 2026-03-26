CDC says repairs underway months after deadly shooting damaged windows

ATLANTA — More than seven months after a deadly shooting at the Atlanta-based CDC, many of the damaged windows facing Clifton Road have still not been replaced.

Officials say about 150 windows were damaged during the attack last August, when suspect Patrick Joseph White fired more than 180 rounds at the building. The shooting also resulted in the death of Officer David Rose.

The CDC says permanent window replacement work is now underway at the Clifton Road campus, though repairs are expected to take time.

According to officials, each window is custom-made and installation depends on the weather.

Acting CDC chief Dr. Jay Bhattacharya says the work remains on schedule. Officials are also looking to name the entrance road after the late Officer Rose.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.