Carter Center celebrates legacy of Jimmy Carter on anniversary of his death

ATLANTA — As Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of former president Jimmy Carter, the Carter Center named after him is still moving forward.

The Carter Center says it is continuing to center its drive based on the values that the former president and his beloved wife, Rosalynn Carter championed. The former First Lady died in November of 2023, at the age of 96.

Despite losing about 11% of the fiscal 2025 budget due to the elimination of U.S. government funding, the Carter Center was able to maintain programming promoting human rights in the U.S. and overseas.

Overall, in 2025, the Carter Center provided $160 million in peace and health support to millions of people around the world, including in the United States.