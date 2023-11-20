People gather at Carter Presidential Library to recall personal moments with Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA — In the coming days, many people will gather at The Carter Presidential Library to pay their respects to the Carter family after the death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

On Friday, Carter’s family announced that she had entered hospice care at her home.

The Carter Center announced on Sunday Rosalynn passed away at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia. She died peacefully, with family by her side.

As the news spread to those who live near the Carter Presidential Library and the Carter Center, many felt sadness coupled with warm memories.

“I think it’s a very sad day in Georgia,” said Shawn McDaniel.

Many people recalled personal moments with the former first lady.

“My husband rolled the windows down and said ‘Hi Jimmy, hi Rosalynn’ and they waved to us and were just really friendly. My husband said we are so glad to see you and they said thank you,” said McDaniel.

“Years ago she would be followed by the Secret Service but took time to talk to us,” said Brian Donahue.

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers said Mrs. Carter reminded people to ‘do what you can to show you care about other people, and you will make our world a better place.

And that was her hope.

Over the years she focused on mental health.

“How far ahead of time was Rosalynn, to mental health,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan, Piedmont executive director.

She also lifted up the voices of family caregivers.

For the many touched by her life, they hope we can all hold on to Mrs. Carter’s legacy.

“The dignity the warmth and the compassion that they had for so many people that you don’t see quite often in the political arena, take that and run with it,” said Donahue.

