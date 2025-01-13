Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck transferring to University of Miami for 2025 season

ATHENS, GA — Carson Beck is trading his red and black uniform for a orange and green one.

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck announced on Friday he is transferring to the University of Miami for the 2025 season.

Beck spent five seasons at Georgia, with the last two as the Bulldogs’ primary starter.

According to a post on ESPN’s X account:

Breaking: Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck has committed to Miami, sources told @PeteThamel. pic.twitter.com/SUvBxqJ9Kv — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2025

On Thursday, Beck stated he had withdrawn from the NFL Draft and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Beck also posted on his Instagram on Friday afternoon a photoshopped image with the caption, “Go Canes”.

Kirby Smart and the rest of the Georgia Bulldogs will have Gunner Stockton as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season.