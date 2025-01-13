Local

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck transferring to University of Miami for 2025 season

Miami Beck Football FILE - Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) takes the field for early warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) (Vasha Hunt/AP)

ATHENS, GA — Carson Beck is trading his red and black uniform for a orange and green one.

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck announced on Friday he is transferring to the University of Miami for the 2025 season.

Beck spent five seasons at Georgia, with the last two as the Bulldogs’ primary starter.

According to a post on ESPN’s X account:

On Thursday, Beck stated he had withdrawn from the NFL Draft and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Beck also posted on his Instagram on Friday afternoon a photoshopped image with the caption, “Go Canes”.

Kirby Smart and the rest of the Georgia Bulldogs will have Gunner Stockton as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

