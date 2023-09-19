Carroll County woman arrested, charged with child molestation twice in one week

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County woman was arrested twice in one week on child molestation charges.

According to deputies on Sept. 8, they received information about a 14-year-old male runaway. When deputies spoke with the boy’s aunt she advised the teen may have been at an address on Tumlin Creek Road in Carroll County with a 24-year-old woman. The aunt told officials she had recently learned after finding photos in the 14-year-old’s phone her nephew and the 24-year-old, McKenzie Cook were in an inappropriate relationship.

When deputies arrived at the home at 170 Tumlin Creek Road to speak with Cook, no one answered the door after multiple attempts. Eventually, officials were able to get a contact number for Cook and within ten minutes of getting Cook’s number, the 14-year-old returned back to his home.

Cook initially denied the teen had been at her home but ultimately told Sergeant Hope the teen was there and had also been there the night of Sept. 5.

Cook was arrested and charged with child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Days later on Sept. 14, deputies were contacted again in reference to the 14-year-old running away from his home. After speaking with the teen’s aunt, deputies went to Cook’s home and while one deputy was knocking on the door, another deputy looked through a window and saw Cook on the floor wrapped in a blanket. Cook was then given verbal commands to open the door. When she did open the door, deputies said she was nude and wrapped in a blanket.

Deputies asked Cook where was the teen and she told them she did not know. At the same time, the teen walked from a back room only wearing boxers deputies said.

Cook and the teen were both taken to the sheriff’s office.

Cook was also charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and obstruction in connection to the Sept. 14 incident.

