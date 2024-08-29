Carroll County community honors fallen ‘hero’

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. – “He was a hero.” Those were just a few of the words that Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said about one of his own.

The community of Carroll County turned out along with those from surrounding counties and as far away as Alabama to honor Carroll County Investigator Taylor Bristow.

Bristow was shot while assisting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit in executing a warrant on Don Rich Drive.

The procession, which the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office estimated was approximately 250 vehicles, escorting Bristow’s remains moved from Hytower Funeral Home in Bremen to Mount Holly church in Carrollton along Highway 27 which was lined with citizens who wanted to salute and honor Bristow, his brothers and sisters in blue and his family.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office thanked those that paid their respects via Facebook.

“We are deeply humbled by the overwhelming support from our community and law enforcement agencies across the state. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” the CCSO posted. “Your presence turned a difficult day into one filled with warmth, even as the tears flowed. We love and appreciate you all. The procession alone had an estimated 250 vehicles, and we are truly in awe. There was no better way to embrace Investigator Bristow’s family, both blood and blue, today.”

Bristow was a six-year veteran of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.



