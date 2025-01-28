Career fair company to host job fair at Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A national career fair company is set to host a hiring event at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway on Tuesday.

Anyone looking for a new job can bring their resume along with two forms of identification to get hired on the spot at the Delta Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 2020 Convention Center Concourse in Atlanta.

Pay for the available positions ranges from $16 an hour to $20 an hour.

For more information, visit https://www.klimbhires.com.