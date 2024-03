ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools confirmed that one of its elementary schools has been evacuated.

The carbon monoxide sensor went off at Dobbs Elementary School in southeast Atlanta just after 7:15 a.m.

Officials evacuated the school as a precaution and notified parents. Atlanta Fire crews are on the scene along with the APS facilities team to determine what caused the sensor to go off.

