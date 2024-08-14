Captured in Afghanistan: Atlanta man sends heartbreaking plea for freedom

ATLANTA — George Glezmann, an Atlanta man held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan for nearly 20 months, expressed his desperation in a recent phone call to his wife.

Glezmann, a former Delta mechanic, traveled to Afghanistan to explore its culture but has been detained by the Taliban since December 2022.

His wife, Aleksandra, shared his latest distressing call with Channel 2 Action News to raise awareness and urge the U.S. government to do more for his release.

“I’m done here. The, the mental stress, I mean, I have stress nonstop, 24/7. My neck, my back hurts. I have no peace. I have no peace since December 2022,” Glezmann said during the call.

In the phone call made two Sundays ago, Glezmann threatened to stop eating and drinking at the end of the month, indicating he might take drastic measures if he isn’t freed soon.

“Either I go free or I stay here and that’s the end of it. And I blame the U.S. government and the government of this country for snatching me,” he said.

Aleksandra told Channel 2′s Mark Winne that the call was “the most devastating phone call that I have received from my husband in the past 20 months.”

She shared that her faith is a critical support, urging him to pray whenever he feels like harming himself.

After information about the recording was shared, a State Department spokesperson responded, “It’s heartbreaking to hear these messages, and I can’t imagine what his family is going through. We have regular contact with his family and this adds to our urgency to find a way to bring George, Mahmood, and Ryan home.”

In a briefing dated August 8, another spokesperson said, “We are deeply concerned about the well-being of Americans unjustly detained in Afghanistan – Mahmood, Ryan, and George Glezmann – and raise their detentions in every engagement we have with the Taliban. Bringing them home will continue to be a top priority for the United States as we work to obtain their release.”

Aleksandra also mentioned that Glezmann is suffering from a facial tumor and developing pressure ulcers.

Glezmann explained, “Just came back from the hospital, they were gonna do surgery here. But they cannot do this surgery because it’s a very difficult surgery.”

Retired federal agent George Taylor, working with the Glezmann family and pro bono attorney Dennis Fitzpatrick, believes the Taliban seeks a prisoner swap.

“We need the president to take this bold action and we need him to take it before George dies in custody,” Taylor said.

Taylor acknowledged that there may be national security concerns but emphasized the U.S. government should share more information with the Glezmann family.

“In fairness, the U.S. government has taken some significant steps in recent months, but what I will say is that it’s been a battle,” Taylor added.

The Glezmann family remains sustained by prayer, hoping for George’s safe return home soon.