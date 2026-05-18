Canton woman pleads guilty in toddler’s death, sentenced to 37 years

CANTON, GA — A Canton woman has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl in her care.

Prosecutors said 44-year-old Phillissa Diallo was watching the child for several weeks but is accused of leaving her alone in an apartment for extended periods of time.

An autopsy found the toddler died from lethal levels of over-the-counter medication, according to officials.

Investigators said the child’s body was later found hidden inside a closet days after her death.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Diallo was sentenced to 37 years in prison, with the first 21 years to be served behind bars.