Cadillac owner shoots, kills 1 of 3 people trying to break into car

Police investigate deadly shooting in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — An attempted car break-in led to a person being shot and killed in Atlanta late Monday night.

An Atlanta police spokesperson said that officers responded to a person shot at 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man dead at the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Bell Street.

Police said the owner of a red Cadillac confronted three people trying to break into his car before he shot and killed one of the suspects.

The Cadillac owner was also shot. He and the other two suspects are stable at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Officers are still reviewing video footage of the incident to determine exactly what happened.

MARTA police and Georgia State Police are also on the scene of this shooting.

No one involved in this shooting has been identified.

