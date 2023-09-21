Bystanders lift car to rescue teen trapped underneath in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police video shared shows the miraculous rescue of a teenager who was pinned underneath a wrecked car.

Officers and bystanders lifted the car to free the teen.

The car crashed while the driver was speeding away from police last week on Highway 316.

“He’s under the car, pull the car up, pull the car up,” you can hear on the dash camera recording of the rescue.

“Everyone sprang into action. There was no hesitation, this is what we are doing and we are doing it now,” Sgt. Michael Peterson said.

Peterson says he spotted the teen speeding well over 100 miles per hour.

Three passengers were able to climb out of the car, but the 19-year-old driver had been thrown through the sunroof and was trapped.

“He had less than a few minutes to live. I decided we needed to act, like now, to save his life,” Peterson said.

After several attempts, Peterson, three officers and some bystanders were able to hoist the 3,000-pound car enough to slide the teenager out.

“Just lay there, we got an ambulance coming,” you can hear officers saying on the body camera.

The teen had severe injuries, but police say at least he was alive.

“[He was] kind of apologetic for not stopping, but I told him God was looking out for him,” Petersen said.

The driver, Jahsson Clark, is recovering and will face several charges.