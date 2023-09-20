Broken gas line catches on fire; sets roadway, cars on fire in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire is on the scene of what appears to be a gas leak that has caught fire in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Gas Light confirms that a contractor was working on a four-inch gas line near the 2000 block of Sylvan Road and damaged it, causing a tractor to ignite in flames.

“Atlanta Gas Light crews are on the scene working with first responders. Once the area is safe, Atlanta Gas Light will work to make repairs,” the company said in an email to our partners at Channel 2 Action News.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene where flames appeared to be coming out of the road and engulfing a car that is now completely charred.

Atlanta Fire is currently working to put out the flames.

