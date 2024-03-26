Busy Atlanta road reopens after restaurant explosion, gas leak

ATLANTA — A busy Atlanta road has reopened after crews worked for hours to repair a gas leak that officials say caused a barbecue restaurant to explode.

The restaurant explosion happened Monday afternoon at PO Freddie’s BBQ in southwest Atlanta.

Before the fire, WSB has been reporting on the gas leak. Atlanta Gas Light stated that an unrelated contractor damaged a gas line while installing underground fiber cables.

Firefighters said they were on scene dealing with the gas leak when the explosion happened.

Then the fire erupted at the restaurant. Luckily, no one was injured.