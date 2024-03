ATLANTA — A barbecue restaurant in southwest Atlanta caught fire early Monday afternoon.

This is in the same area where crews responded to a gas leak earlier on Monday.

It is unclear if the fire is related to the gas leak.

The address of the fire matches PO Freddie’s BBQ, a restaurant closed on Mondays.

Crews are still on the scene working on the gas leak.

