Bus driver suspected of DUI crashes in front of Georgia high school with students on board

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus driver has been arrested after getting into an accident while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

The incident occurred in front of South Effingham High School early Thursday morning.

Brenda Glisson, a bus driver crashed into another car with students on board, according to WJCL.

The district said all the students on board were ultimately able to exit the bus safely and no injuries were reported.

Glisson was detained at the school. The Georgia State Patrol arrested her for driving under the influence of drugs and following too close, WJCL reports.

A school district spokesperson confirmed that Glisson is no longer driving a school bus for the Effingham County School District.

A release sent to Channel 2 Action News states in part:

“The safety of our students during transportation is of paramount importance to the Effingham County School District. Every measure is taken to ensure that our buses adhere to strict safety protocols and that our drivers are well-trained and vigilant. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and will continue to implement measures to safeguard our students during their commute to and from school. The Effingham County School District remains dedicated to fostering a safe and secure environment for all students, staff, and community members.”

GSP continues to investigate the incident.

©2024 Cox Media Group