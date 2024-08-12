Buca di Beppo closes metro Atlanta location after Italian chain files for bankruptcy

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A popular Italian restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy and closed several locations, including its only one in metro Atlanta.

Channel 2′s sister station WFTV reports that Orlando-based chain Buca di Beppo filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Court filings list roughly $10 million to $50 million in assets and $50 million to $100 million in liabilities, according to WFTV.

With the chain going to bankruptcy court, Buca di Beppo decided to close over a dozen restaurants in several states., including the one off Mansell Road in Alpharetta.

The restaurant’s website no longer lists the location and Google marked it as “permanently closed” with the most recent reviews from late July.

Buca di Beppo said in a news release that it will restructure 44 of its “core locations.” All gift cards and promotions will be active at the remaining restaurants.

“This is a strategic step towards a strong future for Buca di Beppo. While the restaurant industry has faced significant challenges, this move is the best next step for our brand. By restructuring with the continued support of our lenders, we are paving the way toward a reinvigorated future,” said Rich Saultz, President. “Buca di Beppo has been a beloved gathering place for celebrations and memorable meals for many years, and we are enthusiastic about entering this next phase of our brand’s story.”