Brookhaven expands Drone First Responder program with new partnership

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police will soon have more drone support after city leaders voted unanimously to expand the department’s Drone First Responder program.

The new partnership with tech companies Axon and Skydio will allow the program which currently operates in two of the city’s four zones, to cover all four zones. Police Captain Abrem Ayana says the expansion will mean faster response times and greater efficiency.

“We’ll be able to respond to 80% of calls within these circles within 90 seconds, having 24/7 drone availability; so in the middle of the night if someone is seen pulling on door handles, we have a drone available,” Ayana said.

City officials also highlight the financial benefits. Ayana says the city is expected to save more than $160,000 in its 2026 budget compared to current costs. “Not only are we saving money but we are expanding services; we’re going to take drones 24/7, 365,” he said.

The captain noted the drones are American-made, meaning the city avoids tariff concerns while also “future proofing” its program.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story