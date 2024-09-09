Bremen High quarterback crowned homecoming king after suffering serious spinal injury during game

BREMEN, Ga. — The quarterback who was seriously injured during a Friday night football game received a big honor from his classmates.

Bremen High School named Carson Kimball as its homecoming king.

He learned about this from his hospital bed at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, after having spinal surgery.

The Carroll County high school football player suffered a serious injury during a Friday night game.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with a few of Kimball’s teammates who continue to rally behind Kimball. The team formed a prayer circle that Sunday afternoon and shared their favorite stories of him.

“One of the greatest guys I know,” said Thomas Mann, teammate.

“One thing Carson would want us to do is power through this. That guy was our leader. He would be encouraging us to power through right now,” said Mann.

They also spoke about his resilience.

“He’s never one to go down. He’s always fighting. He’s never going to step off the field no matter how big the injury,” said Bryson Jenkins, teammate.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses, click here to donate.



